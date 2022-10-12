Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.51

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 2642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Orbit in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Virgin Orbit Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Orbit by 512.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

See Also

