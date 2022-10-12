Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.06. Approximately 4,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.79% of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

