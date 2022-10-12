Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:EDI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 12,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,084. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
