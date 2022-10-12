Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 420.8% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vivos Stock Performance

Shares of RDGL stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 301,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,182. Vivos has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Vivos alerts:

About Vivos

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.