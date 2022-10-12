Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the September 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHD. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,749. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

