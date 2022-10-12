W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

WRB stock opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $88,692.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

