Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 776,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 342,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,997,269. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

