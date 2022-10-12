Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.71 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $23.80 million and $1.71 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,024,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,048,899 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Waltonchain has a current supply of 86,018,106 with 81,042,894.2766 in circulation. The last known price of Waltonchain is 0.29415869 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $603,371.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.waltonchain.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

