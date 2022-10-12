WanSwap Self Reported Market Cap Hits $494,098.16 (WASP)

WanSwap (WASP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, WanSwap has traded down 17% against the dollar. WanSwap has a total market capitalization of $494,098.16 and $3,655.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WanSwap

WanSwap was first traded on November 29th, 2020. WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,793,810 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. WanSwap’s official website is wanswap.finance. The Reddit community for WanSwap is https://reddit.com/r/wanswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WanSwap is medium.com/wanswap.

Buying and Selling WanSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “WanSwap (WASP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WanSwap has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WanSwap is 0.0026474 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,752.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wanswap.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

