Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 358.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 768,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 601,075 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 171,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 76.2% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 431,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,397,852. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

