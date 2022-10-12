Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.3% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,078,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

