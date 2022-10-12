WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Raised by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.10. 48,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,291. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

