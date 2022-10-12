Wells Fargo & Company Boosts O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $16.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

OI stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.73. 17,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in O-I Glass by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

