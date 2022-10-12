Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $46.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.50 to $46.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.62.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 822,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,593,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 187,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 53,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

