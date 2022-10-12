Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 469,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,593,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

