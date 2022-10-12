Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,334,568,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,896. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 274.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

