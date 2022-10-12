Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. 48,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 391.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,024 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth $23,989,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 601,122 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

