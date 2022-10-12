Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Trading Down 0.2%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 44,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 38,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
