Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) Trading Down 0.2%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 44,965 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 38,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.