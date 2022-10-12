Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE:WLK traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.76. 15,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,217. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

