WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 39,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,816. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.10.

