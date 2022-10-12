WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 83,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

