WFA of San Diego LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. 32,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,370. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $82.20 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

