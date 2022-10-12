WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.81. 12,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,564. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $170.40 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.36.

