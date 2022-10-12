WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases Shares of 2,836 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19,597.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,225,000 after acquiring an additional 588,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,515,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

USB stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 117,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,608. The company has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

