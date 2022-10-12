WFA of San Diego LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 87,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,419,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $520,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.49 and a 52-week high of $81.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

