WHALE Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One WHALE token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00005806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $267,882.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.27611756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 19th, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,957,653 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @whalemembers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WHALE is https://reddit.com/r/whalemembers.

WHALE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE (WHALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WHALE has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,957,653.1452 in circulation. The last known price of WHALE is 1.09709604 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $243,348.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://whale.me/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

