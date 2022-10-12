Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,483 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Graco by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

GGG stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.