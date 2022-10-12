Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,941 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $153.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

