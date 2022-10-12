Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.61 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day moving average of $175.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

