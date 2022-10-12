Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $333.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.05 and its 200 day moving average is $398.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $330.97 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

