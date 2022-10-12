Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.73. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

