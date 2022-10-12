Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

