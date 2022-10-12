Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $2.89 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. City State Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 3.7 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

