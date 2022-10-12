Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,591 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

