Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.