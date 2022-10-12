Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MongoDB by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 18.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,566,000 after purchasing an additional 96,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.26.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,090 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.06, for a total value of $4,396,925.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares in the company, valued at $412,841,025.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,275 shares of company stock valued at $23,925,529. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

