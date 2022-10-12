Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 78,705 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,705 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $262,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

