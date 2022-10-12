Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 341 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.5% in the second quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,935 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 155,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $303.50 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.63 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.16.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.04.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

