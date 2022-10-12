Whittier Trust Co. Sells 10,898 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

