WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.73

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.73 and last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $56,000.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

