Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Upgraded by AlphaValue to “Sell”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wise from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 815 ($9.85) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wise in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Wise alerts:

Wise Price Performance

WPLCF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 3,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,090. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.32. Wise has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.