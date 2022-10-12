Witch Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $52,811.00 (WITCH)

Witch Token (WITCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Witch Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Witch Token token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges. Witch Token has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and approximately $52,811.00 worth of Witch Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Witch Token

Witch Token was first traded on July 20th, 2021. Witch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Witch Token’s official website is witchwitch.io. Witch Token’s official message board is medium.com/witch-official. Witch Token’s official Twitter account is @witchwitch_sns and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Witch Token (WITCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Witch Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Witch Token is 0.17599764 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $57,078.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://witchwitch.io/.”

