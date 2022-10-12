World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

World Acceptance Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.83. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,029. The firm has a market cap of $633.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a current ratio of 17.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.99.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.60 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in World Acceptance by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

