WPP plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:WPP)

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.9052 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WPP to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

WPP opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WPP by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

