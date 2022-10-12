XRP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, XRP has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $24.49 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,267,435 coins and its circulating supply is 49,964,184,162 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.

XRP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP (XRP) is a cryptocurrency . XRP has a current supply of 99,989,267,435 with 49,964,184,162 in circulation. The last known price of XRP is 0.48762822 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 826 active market(s) with $2,056,588,436.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpl.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

