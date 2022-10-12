Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Boosted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 18,837 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Xylem by 76.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XYL stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. 871,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,401. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

