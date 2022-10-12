Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Receives $470.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

YARIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Yara International ASA Stock Down 2.3 %

YARIY stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.91. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

