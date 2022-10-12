Zambesigold Tops 1-Day Volume of $144,857.00 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003660 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Zambesigold has a total market cap of $77.60 million and approximately $144,857.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesigold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zambesigold has a current supply of 177,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zambesigold is 0.79470329 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $153,676.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zambesigold.co.za/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

