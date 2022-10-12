Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 577,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $266,928,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $250.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $248.17 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

