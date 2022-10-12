Zigcoin (ZIG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $366,475.00

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $366,475.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,064.30 or 1.00038480 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022883 BTC.

ZIG is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 tokens. The official website for Zigcoin is zignaly.com. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly?lang=en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zigcoin (ZIG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zigcoin has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 421,534,211.6 in circulation. The last known price of Zigcoin is 0.00876841 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $375,558.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zignaly.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

